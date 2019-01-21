HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police said Samuel Anthony Ashe of North Carolina turned himself into law enforcement officers in Hertford County, N.C. Ashe, 42, is accused of murdering Tarnecia Shevon Smith on Sunday, January 20.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about a three-car crash at the intersection of Nickerson Boulevard and Fox Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. that day. When officers go there, they found Smith, 41, shot inside one of the cars. She died there.

Police said they found out that Ashe was in Smith's car and that he ran from the scene.

He's charged with Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Shooting within an Occupied Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Ashe's last known address was in the 300 block of Camp Street in Winton, N.C.