Man wanted for shooting 14-year-old boy in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police are looking for Jaquan Johnson who is accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy and pistol-whipping a woman.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are working to track down a man who shot a teenager and pistol-whipped a woman in Portsmouth.

Investigators say Jaquan Johnson, 26, is at large after an incident on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 50 block of Swanson Parkway just after 3:30 p.m. to respond to a shooting. When they got there, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg and a woman with a laceration to her head.

The teen was taken to the hospital, but the woman refused treatment.

Investigators later learned that it was Johnson who shot the boy and hurt the woman.

He faces multiple charges including two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, assault and battery as well as two counts of brandishing.