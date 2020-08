Security cameras caught the man shooting at a car on Appomattox Street in Norfolk. The shooting took place on July 21.

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities are requesting the public's help to identify a man they say was involved in a shooting that took place in July.

Police released surveillance photos of a man who was captured on security cameras shooting at a car in the 700 block of Appomattox Street on July 21.

The man took off from the scene before police arrived.