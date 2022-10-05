Elizabeth City man arrested for homicide after being on the run for weeks

On Sept. 2, authorities said James Darnell Felton Jr. was considered armed and dangerous. He's now behind bars, more than a month later.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — On Wednesday, authorities in Elizabeth City arrested a man for an August homicide.

James Darnell Felton Jr., 38, is charged with the death of 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore. On August 27, officers found Moore dead in the roadway in the 500 block of White Street.

On September 2, authorities said Felton Jr. was wanted for first-degree murder and was considered armed and dangerous.

Felton Jr. is currently at Albemarle District Jail on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.