x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Elizabeth City man arrested for homicide after being on the run for weeks

On Sept. 2, authorities said James Darnell Felton Jr. was considered armed and dangerous. He's now behind bars, more than a month later.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com
Closed handcuffs on the street pavement at night with police car lights / high contrast image

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — On Wednesday, authorities in Elizabeth City arrested a man for an August homicide.

James Darnell Felton Jr., 38, is charged with the death of 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore. On August 27, officers found Moore dead in the roadway in the 500 block of White Street.

On September 2, authorities said Felton Jr. was wanted for first-degree murder and was considered armed and dangerous.

Felton Jr. is currently at Albemarle District Jail on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Elizabeth City police said this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252)-335-5555.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Mistrial on man accused of deadly shooting outside Menchville High School

Before You Leave, Check This Out