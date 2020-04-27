Man wanted in Elizabeth City on multiple charges

Darren Davet Roundtree is considered armed and dangerous. Please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department if you know anything about his whereabouts.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are reaching out to the public for help to track down a suspect wanted on a number of charges.

Darren Davet Roundtree, 32, is wanted by police for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Authorities consider Roundtree armed and dangerous.

No other information has been released, including what incident these charges are connected to.

Police ask that if you have any knowledge of Roundtree's whereabouts that you reach out to them at (252) 331-1500 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.