x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Man wanted in Elizabeth City on multiple charges

Darren Davet Roundtree is considered armed and dangerous. Please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department if you know anything about his whereabouts.
Credit: Elizabeth City Police Department

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are reaching out to the public for help to track down a suspect wanted on a number of charges.

Darren Davet Roundtree, 32, is wanted by police for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Authorities consider Roundtree armed and dangerous.

No other information has been released, including what incident these charges are connected to. 

Police ask that if you have any knowledge of Roundtree's whereabouts that you reach out to them at (252) 331-1500 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.
Elizabeth City Police Department
If you are sick with #COVID19 or think you might have it, stay home ... and separate yourself from other people in the home as much as possible.
Facebook