Man wanted for Newport News deadly assault in February

Jamal Mitchell, 34, is wanted by the Newport News Police Department on a second-degree murder charge.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is looking for a man accused of fatally assaulting another man back in February.

Jamal Mitchell, 34, faces a charge of second-degree murder. According to police, he should be considered dangerous.

The assault happened on Feb. 17 near 4000 Orcutt Avenue, which is close to 41st Street and Newsome Drive. Police got the call around 4:15 a.m. that day.

The police officers that responded saw that Joseph Jones had several injuries because he was assaulted. Medics took him to a hospital to be treated, but he died the next day.

The Newport News Police Department got an arrest warrant for Mitchell on April 18 and still searching for him. He is described as being five feet and eight inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.