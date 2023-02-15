Man shot while riding motorbike in Hampton, police say

HPD said the man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Hampton Wednesday evening.

According to the Hampton Police Division, officers responded to the first block of Estate Drive for a report of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. That's in the Farmington section of the city.

HPD said one man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the man was riding a motorbike when he was shot from another vehicle.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time," HPD said.