NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Marshals and local police are working to track down a man who never registered as a sex offender after being convicted of a sex crime.

Police say Calvin Eugene Davis, 49, is wanted by U.S. Marshals and Virginia State Police for failing to register as a sex offender.

Davis was convicted of aggravated sexual battery back in 1998 and is classified as a violent sexual offender. He's known to have ties in Hampton and Newport News and recently lived in Smithfield. A warrant for his arrest was issued nearly a month ago on March 29.

Isle of Wight deputies are also looking to arrest him for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a warrant for that charge was issued on March 18.

A reward of up to $500 is being offered for anyone who can offer any information leading to Davis's arrest.

You can call U.S. Marshals 1-877-WANTED-2 if you have any questions or tips.