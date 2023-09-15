Man who pointed gun at driver on I-64 in Newport News faces additional charges

Eugene Trujillo, 58, now faces a second charge of brandishing a firearm.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of pointing a gun at a driver on Interstate 64 in Newport News is facing an additional charge for doing the same thing in Virginia Beach on the same day, Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

Eugene Trujillo, 58, was arrested earlier this week and charged with brandishing a firearm, assault, reckless driving, and reckless handling of a firearm. He now faces a second charge of brandishing a firearm.

According to VSP, on Sept. 10, a man driving on Interstate 264 called the Virginia Beach Emergency Communications Center to report that a man driving an orange Camaro pointed a firearm at him.

VSP got a notification to be on the lookout for the orange Camaro with the vehicle registration, which the victim provided. The victim also shared a description of the driver.