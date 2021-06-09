Man who shot 3 people outside Virginia Beach restaurant sentenced to 24 years in prison

Corey Antoine Anderson, 33, was sentenced to spend 24 years in jail after pleading guilty to shooting three people outside Vibes Restaurant and Lounge.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 2019, just after police officers arrested Corey Anderson.

A Norfolk man was sentenced to spend 24 years in jail after pleading guilty to shooting three people outside a restaurant.

Corey Antoine Anderson, 33, got the sentence for Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Malicious Wounding, Unlawful Wounding and two counts of Use of a Firearm.

Macie Allen, the spokeswoman for Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle, said this case goes back to November 3, 2019.

Allen said early that morning, Anderson drove up to the Vibes Restaurant and Lounge on North Great Neck Road near Lynnhaven. He was playing loud music, so restaurant employees and visitors asked him to turn it down, and that argument became a physical fight.

Security workers broke up the fight, but Anderson got a rifle out of his vehicle and shot it into a crowd that was standing in the parking lot, Allen said.

A police officer was nearby and rushed to the scene when she heard shots fired. Bullets hit a man in the abdomen, another man in the leg and a woman in her back. All the victims went to the hospital and survived.

Initially, when Anderson was arrested at his home, he told officers he hadn't shot anyone.

He pleaded guilty to the charges on June 9, 2021.

The judge in Anderson's case, Steven Frucci, gave him a higher penalty than the recommended sentence, which would have been 20 years.