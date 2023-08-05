Man who shot person outside Oceanfront bar gets 10 years in prison

Quadell McMiller pleaded guilty to shooting a man outside The Edge back in May 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man responsible for a shooting outside a bar at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront learned his fate Monday.

Quadell McMiller pleaded guilty to shooting a man outside The Edge back in May 2021. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, with 3 years suspended, according to online court records.

He spent the last two years in and out of court for malicious wounding and gun charges.

The case led Mayor Bobby Dyer to add more security cameras, lights and officers to patrol the Oceanfront.

The man who McMiller shot ended up having to have his leg amputated.

13News Now talked to the victim shortly after McMiller was arrested. He asked then that we only identify him as "Louis." He told us at the time that he saw a woman he knew at the bar and went to say "Hi." He said that’s when a man brushed beside him and told him to meet him outside. When he went outside, the man shot him.

“It’s unfortunate that I had to lose my leg," Louis said. "Everybody knows that I didn’t deserve this, but I’m going to make the most out of this. It’s not going to stop me and that’s for sure.”

A GoFundMe fundraidser to help Louis offset his medical expenses is still active. In it, Louis is described as "...one of the most kind hearted, loving, and caring people you will ever meet. He never ceases to put a smile on everyone's face and lights up any room he was in."