Man who supplied cocaine to Portsmouth-based family-run drug ring sentenced

Razagin Lee was sentenced to 140 months in prison for supplying a family-run drug operation out of Portsmouth with cocaine.

NORFOLK, Va. — An Elizabeth City man who supplied drugs to a family-run operation out of Portsmouth will spend more than 10 years behind bars.

Court documents say 47-year-old Razagin Kaseen Lee was the supplier behind a cocaine drug ring that authorities called the Jones Drug-Trafficking Organization.

He supplied cocaine to that ring for nearly four years before he was apprehended.

Last year, authorities searched his home in Elizabeth City where they found and seized more than 3.2 kilograms of cocaine, two 9mm handguns, more than $213,000 in cash and two luxury vehicles, which were all forfeited.

His arrest stemmed from a large-scale investigation called Operation High Tide that resulted in 20 convictions and the recovery of dozens of firearms and a huge stockpile of drugs.