Man with gunshot wound found at crash scene in Newport News Saturday morning

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who had been shot was discovered early Saturday morning in Newport News, and police are trying to figure out exactly what happened.

According to a police department spokesperson, their officers were dispatched to a reported accident in the area of Denbigh Blvd. and Jefferson Ave. at around 2 a.m. When they got there, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot.

The spokesperson said they're still investigating the circumstances of the incident, and didn't know where the man was actually shot. They also didn't provide any other details, such as whether the victim was in a vehicle involved in the accident to which they responded, if there were any other vehicles or people involved in the accident, or if any property was damaged.

The spokesperson described the gunshot wound which the man received as "non-life-threatening."