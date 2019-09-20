CHESTER, S.C. — A man and woman are facing 65 charges for alleged sexual abuse of 9 children in Chester, South Carolina, police announced Thursday.

Chester police began their investigation on August 22 when 34-year-old Sara Lacy reported she had been assaulted by 31-year-old Bradley Corlew, Sr. Further investigation uncovered 9 juvenile victims. The children are not being identified but police said they are relatives of Lacy and Corlew.

The alleged incidents span between December 2018 and August 2019.

Lacy and Corlew were charged with several counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. They are facing at least 65 charges.

Chester Police Chief Eric Williams calls the cause "disturbing" because of the number of incidents involved.

