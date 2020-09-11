Man, woman arrested in carjacking, robbery of ride-share driver in Hampton

Two 18-year-olds were arrested after allegedly stealing a ride-share driver's car on West Mercury Boulevard.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police arrested two 18-year-olds who are accused of robbing a ride-share driver and stealing her car at gunpoint in Hampton.

Jaden Tyriq Craig, 18, and Lottie'onna Williams, 18, were both charged with two counts of carjacking, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Both Craig and Williams are said to be the prime suspects in a carjacking that took place in October on West Mercury Boulevard.

Around 12:30 a.m. on October 8, police got a call about a carjacking in the 2800 block of W. Mercury Blvd.

Investigators learned a female ride-share driver was driving a man and a woman when the man pointed a gun at the woman and told her to get out of the car.

The driver stopped the car and let both people take off in her 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.