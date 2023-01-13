Man, woman found dead inside Newport News home, police say

Investigators believe it is domestic-related and aren't looking for any suspects right now.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Newport News home Friday morning, police said.

The investigation began when the Newport News Police Department responded to a residence on Arlington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check. The man and woman were found inside and then pronounced dead there.

Investigators believe it is domestic-related and aren't looking for any suspects right now. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through P3 Tips.