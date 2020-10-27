Two people hurt in late-night shooting in Portsmouth

Two people were shot on Portsmouth Boulevard. Police haven't said how severe their injuries are.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are working to learn more about a late-night shooting in Portsmouth where two people were hurt.

A police spokesperson says first responders were sent to the 4100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Officers found a male and female victim who had been shot. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, but medics were at the scene to treat them.

Details are scarce right now, but investigators are looking into the incident.