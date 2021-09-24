Portsmouth high school student faces multiple charges for social media threat

The student has been arrested and charged with threats of death or bodily injury on school property, which is a felony.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department has filed multiple charges against a high school student who allegedly posted a social media threat.

On September 22, law enforcement received information about the threat, directed at Manor High School. The student posted on their social media that they would "show up to the school and start shooting" and that they had been "bullied for far too long."

With assistance from the Newport News Police Department, they identified a suspect. Portsmouth Police said the suspect was a student in the city, but did not say if the student attended Manor High School.

This incident comes during an influx of threats that have been made against various schools in Hampton Roads following the shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News on September 22.