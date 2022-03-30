1 seriously injured in Newport News shooting, suspects still wanted

One person was arrested while two others are still wanted in connection to the shooting.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Newport News Wednesday morning.

Newport News police responded to the 400 block of Manor Road at 9:30 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital; police say his injuries are life-threatening.

Police have found one person of interest, and two others are still wanted in connection to the shooting.