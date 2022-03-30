1 seriously injured in Newport News shooting, suspects still wanted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Newport News Wednesday morning.
Newport News police responded to the 400 block of Manor Road at 9:30 a.m.
At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital; police say his injuries are life-threatening.
Police have found one person of interest, and two others are still wanted in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit an anonymous tip online here.