Man's injuries are life-threatening after being shot Saturday morning in Hampton

A man is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot Saturday morning in Hampton.
This is the second shooting incident in Hampton in 14 hours.
According to a police spokesperson, this incident happened at around 9:10 a.m. when their emergency dispatch received a call stating that there was a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of Piazza Place.
The victim was located and transported to a local hospital.
According to police, the man was walking on Albany Drive when he was shot. They didn't provide any information regarding a motive or possible suspect or suspects, and said the investigation is ongoing. They also said they're" working to gain the victim’s cooperation."
If anyone has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.