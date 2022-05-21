Man's injuries are life-threatening after being shot Saturday morning in Hampton

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Albany Drive, according to police.

HAMPTON, Va. — (Editor's Note: The above video is regarding another shooting in Hampton)

A man is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot Saturday morning in Hampton.

This is the second shooting incident in Hampton in 14 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, this incident happened at around 9:10 a.m. when their emergency dispatch received a call stating that there was a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of Piazza Place.

The victim was located and transported to a local hospital.

According to police, the man was walking on Albany Drive when he was shot. They didn't provide any information regarding a motive or possible suspect or suspects, and said the investigation is ongoing. They also said they're" working to gain the victim’s cooperation."