Portsmouth police name person of interest in shooting that left 4 dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have named a person of interest in a shooting that left four dead earlier this month.

Police said in a press release that they are looking for 36-year-old Latasha Monique Taylor.

The shooting happened on Maple Avenue on June 7. That's when officers found a man and two women dead from gunshot wounds. Another victim, a man, was taken to the hospital and died three days later.