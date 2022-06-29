x
Portsmouth police name person of interest in shooting that left 4 dead

Portsmouth police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting on Maple Avenue that left four dead earlier this month.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have named a person of interest in a shooting that left four dead earlier this month.

Police said in a press release that they are looking for 36-year-old Latasha Monique Taylor.

The shooting happened on Maple Avenue on June 7. That's when officers found a man and two women dead from gunshot wounds. Another victim, a man, was taken to the hospital and died three days later.

At the time, witnesses told police a possible 2011 black GMC Acadia with Virginia tags VVF-9829 was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting. 

