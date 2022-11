NPD said the shooting happened in the early hours of Sept. 4. At the scene, police found Michael I. Rivera-Rubert dead from a gunshot wound.

NORFOLK, Virginia — A Virginia Beach man is in custody for a shooting that left one man dead back in September.

Marco J. Hicks, 30, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm for the shooting in the 800 block of North Military Highway in Norfolk.

