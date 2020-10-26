Altered marijuana causing overdoses in northern Virginia, officials say

One person died, and three others were revived with Narcan.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — After four people recently overdosed on marijuana in the Prince William County Health District area, officials in Alexandria began warning people in the area to be careful, as they believed a supply of marijuana in the region may be mixed with unusual substances.

Of the four overdoes, one person died and three others were revived with Narcan (naloxone), suggesting that the marijuana may have been mixed with opioids, said Alexandria officials.

"While use of any illegal drug is dangerous, city officials are urging residents to be especially cautious given these recent overdoses," City of Alexandria officials said in a statement to WUSA9.

New marijuana laws in Virginia were put into action in July.

Under the former law, a person could receive a fine of up to $500 and 30 days in jail for getting caught with a small amount of marijuana. Under the new law, anyone caught with no more than an ounce of marijuana would only have to pay a $25 fine.

Another important part of the bill is the reason some call it the "Ban the Box" law.

When it went into law on July 1, employers, schools, state and local governments were no longer able to ask a potential employee to disclose any simple marijuana possession charges from the past. Simply put, that box would be banned from a job application.

Adding to that, simple possession no longer can be reflected in someone’s criminal record either.