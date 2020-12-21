Masked person breaks into home, shoots person in Elizabeth City

Police say someone in a mask broke into the home, fought someone, then shot the person before taking off.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are working to track down whoever broke into a home in Elizabeth City late Sunday night and shot a person.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of Debry Lane at 11:41 p.m. Sunday.

A male victim at a home on that block told police that someone in a mask came into the home and they started fighting. During the fight, the masked suspect pulled out a weapon and shot the victim, then left.

First responders rushed the victim to the hospital. Police said his injuries are severe, but he's expected to recover.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.