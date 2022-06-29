Multiple people hurt after stabbing at Virginia Beach bar

Four people suffered knife wounds at Kelly's Tavern early Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 22, 2022.

Police found four people who had been stabbed just before 1 a.m. at Kelly's Tavern Wednesday, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

Three of the four people were taken from the bar to the hospital. Their conditions and names haven't yet been released.

The suspect was still at the restaurant when officers arrived, and he was taken into custody with no issues.