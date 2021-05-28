Massachusetts fugitive arrested in Virginia Beach

Police say Anthony William Rodgers hit multiple U.S. Marshals and Virginia Beach Police vehicles, attempting to get away.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say a man wanted out of Massachusetts is now in custody following a pursuit on Thursday.

Authorities say 54-year-old Anthony William Rodgers was wanted out of Boston for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, Virginia Beach Police assisted the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in taking Rodgers into custody.

It was easier said than done, however. According to Virginia Beach Police, Rodgers was spotted pulling into a convenience store parking lot at 4904 Haygood Road. Officers and agents approached his vehicle and were speaking with Rodgers when he suddenly drove off, reportedly hitting a U.S. Marshals vehicle in the process.

Police say Rodgers also hit more VBPD and U.S. Marshals vehicles before he ran over stop sticks.

Rodgers eventually stopped and was taken into custody at Wesleyan Drive, near Diamond Springs Road.

In addition to the charges he faces in Massachusetts, Rodgers is now charged with three counts of attempt/unlawful wounding, four counts of felony hit-and-run, felony eluding, and two counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run.