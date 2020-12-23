Man accused of sexually assaulting woman during massage in James City County

Shawn Robinson allegedly sexually assaulted a 41-year-old woman during a massage appointment.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was giving her a massage.

According to police spokeswoman Stephanie Williams, the incident happened on Dec. 15.

Shawn Lamonte Robinson, 47, was giving a massage to a 41-year-old woman during an appointment that day when he reportedly assaulted her. Robinson was a massage therapist and the victim was a client, according to police.

Three days later, on Dec. 18, Robinson was arrested and charged with object sexual penetration.

He is currently being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.