Man accused of sexually assaulting woman during massage in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was giving her a massage.
According to police spokeswoman Stephanie Williams, the incident happened on Dec. 15.
Shawn Lamonte Robinson, 47, was giving a massage to a 41-year-old woman during an appointment that day when he reportedly assaulted her. Robinson was a massage therapist and the victim was a client, according to police.
Three days later, on Dec. 18, Robinson was arrested and charged with object sexual penetration.
He is currently being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.
No other details have been released at this time.