Massage therapist facing additional charges for sex crimes in James City County

Police arrested Shawn Robinson, 27, of Williamsburg in December 2020 based on a customer's accusations. Others came forward, leading to more charges against him.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police said a massage therapist who was charged with a crime of a sexual nature in December 2020 is facing more charges.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Shawn Lamonte Robinson of Williamsburg on Dec. 18, 2020. The arrest came after a woman told investigators Robinson assaulted her on Dec. 15 when she was receiving massage services at Massage LuXe on Monticello Avenue. The charge related to that incident was Sexual Assault by Digital Penetration, a felony.

The James City County Police Department said after people found out about Robinson's arrest, four other victims contacted police.

On March 17, Robinson was indicted on the following charges:

Aggravated Sexual Battery (14 counts)

Practicing Without a License (3 counts)

Digital Penetration (2 counts)

Assault and Battery (4 counts)

Police said Robinson was a licensed massage therapist Virginia since Sept. 18, 2017 and that his license was suspended on Oct. 30, 2020.