VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massage therapist was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a client.

Christopher Santos Orlina, 47, formerly from the 200 block of Ash Avenue in Virginia Beach, was sentenced on Monday to 30 years in prison with 18 years suspended, so he only needs to serve 12 years. As part of his sentencing, he must also register as a sex offender for life.

He was charged with Object Sexual Penetration.

During his trial on August 1 and 2, 2018, evidence showed that the victim, a woman in her 20s, went to Orlina's office to receive a shoulder massage.

During the massage, Orlina touched the victim in her private area without her consent. Orlina was repeatedly told to stop, but he didn't.

The victim was eventually able to get up and leave, and Orlina apologized.

During a phone sting conducted by police and the victim a few days later, Orlina did not deny the events happening and further apologized to the victim. He claimed his finger “slipped” into the victim’s private area.

Orlina has no previous criminal record.