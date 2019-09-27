WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A former Mathews County church youth leader has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

37-year-old Kenneth Scott Marshall was found guilty of forcible sodomy on Thursday.

During the trial, prosecutors said Marshall abused the then-15-year-old boy, who viewed him like a brother, while he was spending the night at Marshall's home in Mathews County in 2018. Investigators testified that DNA found on the boy matched Marshall.

The sentence recommendation is for 15 years, but Marshall's sentencing isn't scheduled until January 8, 2020.

