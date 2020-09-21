Mathews County man found guilty of producing child porn, other federal charges

William Hooper was found guilty in federal court. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. His wife admitted to producing child porn earlier this year.

RICHMOND, Va. — A jury found a Mathews County man guilty of producing child pornography, conspiracy to produce child porn and coercion and enticement of a child.

William Hooper was indicted earlier this year on those federal charges.

Court records say Hooper conspired with his wife, Jennifer Hutchens, to produce images of child sex abuse of two underage girls in April and May 2019. Hooper and Hutchens also coerced one of the girls to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

The Mathews County Sheriff's Office initially charged Hooper with human trafficking, manufacturing child porn, and solicitation of the prostitution of a minor under 16 years old late last year.

He was arrested late last year in La Plata, Maryland, and extradited to Mathews County.

Deputies say a victim under the age of 16 was alone on a yacht that was owned by Hooper but registered to his business the Williams Wharf Oyster Company, LLC.

The Sheriff's Office said Hooper suggested the girl take pornographic pictures of herself in exchange for money. Other graphic material involving other unidentified victims was also found by deputies.

Evidence presented at the trial also found that Hutchens recruited other underage girls to participate in what Hooper called "teen modeling."

These girls' families were struggling financially and Hooper promised they would be compensated for their "work." Hooper also sexually abused one of the girls.

Hooper's wife previously pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13.