Mathews County man said he killed his parents in 'a fit of rage,' investigator testifies

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — The case against a Mathews County man accused of killing his parents is headed to a grand jury.

Jonathan Moore was charged in the stabbing death of his parents back in June. On Wednesday morning, Moore appeared in court and could be seen crying throughout the hearing.

A Mathews County investigator took the stand, telling the judge that Jonathan Moore made spontaneous statements after his arrest. She said Moore told her he killed his parents and made a mistake.

Detectives conducted a welfare check on June 8th after receiving a report of a family of three missing from the New Point area of the county.

An investigator said she saw drops of blood scattered inside the home of Adam and Melissa Moore on White Point Lane. Sheriff’s deputies found the couple dead in their bedroom with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities say someone smeared the initials "J-T-M" with blood on the wall outside the bedroom. The next day, detectives arrested Moore in Lynchburg.

The investigator testified after she read Moore his Miranda rights at the Lynchburg Police Department, he asked to speak with a lawyer. She said she left the room and after some time, Moore summoned her back and told her “the blood was on his hands.”

The investigator said at the time Moore had an injury to his hand and she asked if he needed medical attention. She said Moore responded by saying he cut his hands and then killed his parents in “a fit of rage.”