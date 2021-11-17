People from Mathews County get 3 years probation for parts in Capitol riot

Cindy Fitchett, 60, and Douglas Sweet, 59, were arrested on January 6 at the front of a crowd inside the U.S. Capitol building.

Two people from Mathews County who were involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan 6., 2021 received three years probation after entering into plea agreements with federal prosecutors.

Cindy Fitchett, 60, and Douglas Sweet, 59, were arrested on January 6 at the front of a crowd inside the U.S. Capitol building. They were among some of the first people taken into custody for the incident, and among a number of people from Hampton Roads who faced or face charges.

Fitchett and Sweet initially faced several charges, including Entering a Restricted Building and Violent and Disorderly Conduct.

Each entered into a plea agreement in August for a misdemeanor count of Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.