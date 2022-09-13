Chesapeake man sentenced for child sex abuse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple child sexual abuse charges.
According to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney, 54-year-old Matthew Terrell Whitney was convicted on four counts of custodial indecent liberties and four counts of carnal knowledge of a minor.
Prosecutors said between October 2020 and January 2021, Whitney sexually abused a child known to him on multiple occasions. A family member eventually discovered the abuse and reported it to the police.
Whitney had prior convictions for possession of child pornography and was required to register as a sex offender. Part of his probation stated he was not allowed to have contact with minors.
He pleaded guilty earlier this year and on Tuesday, a judge sentenced Whitney to 50 years in prison, with 25 years suspended.
With 25 years left to serve, it is significantly higher than the state sentencing guidelines of no greater than 10 years and five months in prison.