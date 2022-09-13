Chesapeake man sentenced for child sex abuse

Authorities said Matthew Terrell Whitney was convicted on four counts of custodial indecent liberties and four counts of carnal knowledge of a minor.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple child sexual abuse charges.

According to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney, 54-year-old Matthew Terrell Whitney was convicted on four counts of custodial indecent liberties and four counts of carnal knowledge of a minor.

Prosecutors said between October 2020 and January 2021, Whitney sexually abused a child known to him on multiple occasions. A family member eventually discovered the abuse and reported it to the police.

Whitney had prior convictions for possession of child pornography and was required to register as a sex offender. Part of his probation stated he was not allowed to have contact with minors.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year and on Tuesday, a judge sentenced Whitney to 50 years in prison, with 25 years suspended.