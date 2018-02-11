A woman was found dead in a Norfolk hotel room back in July, and her death has just been ruled a homicide on Thursday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk performed an autopsy and determined an undetermined death was actually a homicide. The woman, 48-year-old Cassandra T. Saunders, was found around 12:30 p.m. on July 15 at the Ramada Inn located at 515 North Military Highway.

When police and paramedics arrived on the scene, Saunders was pronounced dead.

Norfolk Police said that they have arrested Jeffery Jenkins and charged him with concealing Saunders' body.

Jenkins is not charged with Saunders' murder at this time, but last month he was convicted on felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery against a family member, stemming from an earlier incident. Detectives said Saunders had been the victim in that incident, as well.

As police continue to investigate, they ask that anyone with information about Saunders' murder is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

