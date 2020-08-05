It happened early Friday morning when the suspect was spotted outside the Pipkin Building.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after police say he stole medical items, including a COVID-19 test kit, from supplies at the Tiger Lane testing site.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning at the Pipkin Building by the Liberty Bowl. Police say they saw a man wearing all black walking away from the fence line with a black garbage bag. When they tried to stop him, the officers say the man, identified as Percy Johnson, told them he was collecting cans and refused to stop.

The officers say at one point, Johnson dropped the bag and kept walking. When they looked in the bag, officers say they found medical supplies, including gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and a COVID-19 test kit.

Police say at that point Johnson started running from officers and into the Liberty Bowl. He was taken into custody. Police say they found a crack pipe on Johnson.

Officers checked the inside of the building and found several more items matching those that were with Johnson in his bag.