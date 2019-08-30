NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after three men were seriously injured in a triple shooting.

Norfolk police are in the 3300 block of Lyons Avenue at the scene of a triple shooting. The call for the shooting came in around 9:00 p.m.

Three men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

