ST. LOUIS — Three people are in custody after a police chase and attempted car theft Wednesday.

Velda City police said they tried to pull a woman over late Wednesday morning, but she sped off. Police chased her into the city where she jumped out of the car and ran off. The car crashed near the intersection of Clay and Greer avenues in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police quickly took her into custody. While they were arresting her, two men in an SUV pulled up next to the crashed car. The passenger jumped out and tried to steal the crashed car, but police arrested him.

They also arrested the driver of the SUV.

Velda City police said the woman told them she had a probation violation and did not want to go to jail.

Police also said the two men used their call from the police station to call family members and brag about how brave they were for trying to steal a car from an active crime scene.

All three are expected to face charges. Their names have not been released yet.

