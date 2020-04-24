Miami went 6 weeks without a murder for the first time since 1957

MIAMI — It was once America’s cocaine-fueled murder capital, but the Magic City is a much different place nowadays.
Sure, like any big metropolis, Miami still has some dangerous neighborhoods, and it’s not unheard of for an innocent person to get caught in the gangland crossfire.
But, then the coronavirus came to town.
The pandemic managed to do what dedicated police officers and determined prosecutors haven’t been able to do in decades – completely stop the violence.
CBS Miami reports the city just went six straight weeks without a homicide for the first time since 1957. Sadly, that streak ended on April 12, when someone was killed.
And Miami’s top cop is concerned the numbers may not be telling the whole story. Chief Jorge Colina told the New York times he’s worried about unreported domestic violence and child abuse.
The Miami Herald also points out the rosy picture doesn’t represent the rest of Miami-Dade County. According to the newspaper, there has been a 33 percent increase in homicides since March 17, when county Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a stay at home order.
