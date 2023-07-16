Michael Burham's alleged crime spree involved arson, kidnapping, and murder.

WARREN, Pa. — After a nine-day manhunt, escapee Michael Burham is back behind bars.

Burham's alleged crime spree involved arson, kidnapping, and murder. He was taken into custody on Saturday evening, and now he's going through the justice system again.

Burham on Saturday night was originally brought to a Pennsylvania State Police station. Officers told 2 On Your Side Sunday he's been moved to the Erie County prison in Erie, Pa.

Burham was back in custody by 6 p.m. on Saturday.

It's all because of Ron and Cindy Ecklund.

They live on Jackson Run Road in Warren and were sitting on their porch just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

That's when their dog Tucker started barking at something in the backyard.

"Cindy and I got on the golf cart and started driving down to the creek. Tucker was still barking and we get down there, we started driving up the edge of the creek, and Cindy gets out of the cart to get the dog. All of a sudden this guy stands up, and I said, 'What are you doing?' And he says, 'camping.' Well, I knew who he was as soon as he stood up and I saw him. I said, 'Cindy, get back in the golf cart and lets go.' I said, 'OK, have a nice day.' We start driving back and I said, Dial 911,' " Ron Ecklund said.

Cindy added: "Let someone deal with it that knows how to deal with that kind of thing versus trying to be a real hero."

Burham ran into the woods and was tracked by officers to Logan Road, where he was also captured.

Two hundred officers from multiple law enforcement agencies searched for Burham for more than a week, including two New York State police troopers and their canines who also assisted in the search and capture of Burham on Saturday night.

Corporal Brian King with the Pennsylvania State Police was also there. He was celebrating 25 years on the job and still came back years ago after getting shot in the face and going blind in one eye while on a call.

He told Lt. Col. George Bivens on Saturday that they needed to catch Burham on his last day with the department, and as fate would have it, they did.