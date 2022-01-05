Accused Norfolk rapist now facing murder charges

Two women were found dead months apart in Michael Ebong's neighborhood. Ebong was never charged in their deaths until now.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video was originally published Nov. 16, 2021.

A Norfolk man accused of sexual assault now also faces murder charges in the deaths of two women.

Police first arrested Michael Ebong last year for sexually assaulting a woman. That arrest came as police were investigating the deaths of two other women, Sheena West and Kelsey Paton. Both women were found dead months apart in Ebong's neighborhood.

Ebong was never charged with their deaths, until now.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted him on two counts of second-degree murder.