Norfolk man arrested for 2020 deadly shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in 2020.
The shooting happened on May 30, 2020, in the 1100 block of Oaklawn Avenue. That's where police found 30-year-old Shelvin D. Alston with multiple gunshot wounds. Alston was pronounced dead at the scene.
On June 29, 2020, police charged 37-year-old Michael A. Faulkner with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm. However, those charges were later dismissed during a preliminary hearing.
On June 1, 2022, Faulkner was arrested for the same charges. He was arrested Monday, June 13.
Faulkner is currently held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.