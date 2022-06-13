Norfolk man arrested for 2020 deadly shooting

On May 30, 2020, police found 30-year-old Shelvin D. Alston dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of Oaklawn Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in 2020.

The shooting happened on May 30, 2020, in the 1100 block of Oaklawn Avenue. That's where police found 30-year-old Shelvin D. Alston with multiple gunshot wounds. Alston was pronounced dead at the scene.

On June 29, 2020, police charged 37-year-old Michael A. Faulkner with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm. However, those charges were later dismissed during a preliminary hearing.

On June 1, 2022, Faulkner was arrested for the same charges. He was arrested Monday, June 13.

Faulkner is currently held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.