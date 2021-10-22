Man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan's father denied parole

Daniel Green admits to helping his co-defendant and best friend at the time, Larry Demery, get rid of James Jordan's body,

RALEIGH, N.C. — The man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan's father nearly 30 years ago has been denied parole, state officials said Friday.

The hearing was the first time in 28 years that Daniel Green, who's been in prison since his arrest in 1993, was eligible for parole.

