Man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan's father denied parole

RALEIGH, N.C. — The man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan's father nearly 30 years ago has been denied parole, state officials said Friday.
The hearing was the first time in 28 years that Daniel Green, who's been in prison since his arrest in 1993, was eligible for parole.
Three people, including his attorney, Christine Mumma, spoke to the head of the Parole Commission last month on his behalf. She was joined by the president of the North Carolina NAACP and a pastor who says he was convinced to get involved after watching the Capitol Broadcasting docu-series "Moment of Truth."
