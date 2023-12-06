Man sentenced to 33 years in prison for 2020 James City County murder

Police said someone found the victim's body near the Motel Zuma on Richmond Road, which is where Michael Slye worked at the time.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A man will spend 33 years behind bars for killing another man in James City County.

A judge on Monday sentenced Michael Slye after he was convicted on first-degree murder and gun charges. Police arrested him in 2020, days after officers found Terrence Pressey dead on August 29.

Police said someone found his body near the Motel Zuma on Richmond Road, which is where Slye worked at the time.

Investigators believe the two men got into an argument before the murder.