Minor shot, seriously hurt in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A minor was shot and seriously hurt in Newport News Monday night.
The police department said officers were sent to 36th Street just before 9 p.m., and they found the minor with a gunshot wound.
Medics took him to a hospital, they said.
Minors have stricter privacy laws, so the department didn't share his name. We also don't know exactly how old the victim is.
By 11 p.m., police didn't have any suspect information for the case.
Investigators are still searching for answers. If you know anything that could help, call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500 or leave an anonymous tip with the area's Crime Line: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.