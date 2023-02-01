Minor shot, seriously hurt in Newport News

The police department said officers were sent to 36th Street just before 9 p.m., and they found the minor with a gunshot wound.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A minor was shot and seriously hurt in Newport News Monday night.

Medics took him to a hospital, they said.

Minors have stricter privacy laws, so the department didn't share his name. We also don't know exactly how old the victim is.

By 11 p.m., police didn't have any suspect information for the case.