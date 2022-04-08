Alondra Rodriguez had been making Door Dash deliveries with her 2-year-old son in the backseat of her car when he went missing.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police arrested a mother on suspicion of child endangerment charges after she reported her toddler missing while making Door Dash deliveries Thursday night.

Police say Alondra Rodriguez, 23 of Stockton, called 911 Thursday around 11 p.m. from a WalMart to report her 2-year-old son missing.

Police say Rodriguez told them he last saw him in the back seat of her car around 9 p.m. while she was making deliveries.

Modesto police say her child is the one they found near the 600 block of Catalina Way Thursday evening. They put out a Facebook post asking for the public's help in identifying him.

The child didn't have any injuries, but was confused, police said. He was taken to a hospital and later to Child Protective Services where he remained Friday after his mother's arrest.

❗️Update: this child has been reunited with family. Thanks for the shares!... Posted by Modesto Police Department on Thursday, April 7, 2022