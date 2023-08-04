Missing Georgia girl found in Newport News, man faces charges

The girl was reported missing from Dunwoody, Georgia, a city in the Atlanta metro area, on July 28 and was located the same day.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Correction: A previous version of this story stated Tharpe's arrest was a part of "Operation Cross Country," but the FBI clarified it wasn't despite happening at the same time. This story has been updated to reflect the change.

A Georgia girl who went missing last month was found in Newport News, and a man is facing charges.

Ramon Tharpe, 38, is being held in Virginia and will eventually be extradited back to Georgia on a charge of interstate interference with custody of a minor.

The girl was reported missing from Dunwoody, Georgia, a city in the Atlanta metro area, on July 28 and was located the same day, according to a spokesperson from the city's police department.

Tharpe allegedly contacted the girl on social media then came to her house and took her to Newport News where he lives.