Missing Georgia girl found in Newport News, man faces charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Correction: A previous version of this story stated Tharpe's arrest was a part of "Operation Cross Country," but the FBI clarified it wasn't despite happening at the same time. This story has been updated to reflect the change.
A Georgia girl who went missing last month was found in Newport News, and a man is facing charges.
Ramon Tharpe, 38, is being held in Virginia and will eventually be extradited back to Georgia on a charge of interstate interference with custody of a minor.
The girl was reported missing from Dunwoody, Georgia, a city in the Atlanta metro area, on July 28 and was located the same day, according to a spokesperson from the city's police department.
Tharpe allegedly contacted the girl on social media then came to her house and took her to Newport News where he lives.
After interviewing neighbors and "other investigative means," Dunwoody police reached out to the Newport News Police Department, which found the missing girl and arrested Tharpe.