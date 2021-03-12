8-year-old found in Virginia Beach after car she was in was stolen in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said they are investigating after a car was stolen that reportedly had an 8-year-old girl inside.
Police said the car was stolen from Wawa at 1146 N. Military Highway shortly before 4 p.m.
A police pursuit followed, and Norfolk officers found the vehicle and detained a person of interest, but they were still looking for the 8-year-old as of 4:30 p.m.
At 5 p.m. Norfolk police announced they had located the girl safe in Virginia Beach.
Officials did not share any suspect information, and they are continuing to investigate.