8-year-old found in Virginia Beach after car she was in was stolen in Norfolk

Norfolk police said someone took the car with the girl in it from Wawa on North Military Highway near Janaf.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said they are investigating after a car was stolen that reportedly had an 8-year-old girl inside.

Police said the car was stolen from Wawa at 1146 N. Military Highway shortly before 4 p.m. 

A police pursuit followed, and Norfolk officers found the vehicle and detained a person of interest, but they were still looking for the 8-year-old as of 4:30 p.m.

At 5 p.m. Norfolk police announced they had located the girl safe in Virginia Beach. 

Officials did not share any suspect information, and they are continuing to investigate. 

