45-year-old man missing from Norfolk since April 4

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a 45-year-old man last seen on April 4.
The AWARE Foundation said Jason Lyn Meador may be traveling in a blue 2010 Honda Civic vehicle with Virginia tags. He has tattoos on his legs, arms and chest.
According to his family, Meador left the Navy with a medical discharge. He needs to take medication and may need medical attention.
The organization said he deleted all of his social media and left his phone at home.
Anyone with information on where he is located is asked to reach out to the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7000.