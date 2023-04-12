45-year-old man missing from Norfolk since April 4

The AWARE Foundation said Jason Lyn Meador may be traveling in a blue 2010 Honda Civic vehicle with Virginia tags.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a 45-year-old man last seen on April 4.

The AWARE Foundation said Jason Lyn Meador may be traveling in a blue 2010 Honda Civic vehicle with Virginia tags. He has tattoos on his legs, arms and chest.

According to his family, Meador left the Navy with a medical discharge. He needs to take medication and may need medical attention.

The organization said he deleted all of his social media and left his phone at home.