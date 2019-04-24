ST. LOUIS — Charging documents said a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer tried to use a stun gun on his partner while she drove their squad car back in February.

Christopher Childers, 34, was charged with one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault in connection with the Feb. 26 incident.

Charging documents said the female officer was driving their squad car on Washington Avenue near 13th Street. The charging documents said Childers tried to use his department-issued Taser to stun her while she was driving.

The other officer said she was afraid she would lose control of the car.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released the following statement in regards to the charges:

Since warrants have been issued we cannot discuss this case. However, this incident was initially investigated by our Internal Affairs Division and the case was presented to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for review. We have always followed this process when necessary as it relates to criminal misconduct and will continue to do so.